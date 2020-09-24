Surat, Sep 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's gas processing plant at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

"The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal of the plant following three massive blasts at 3.05 am. No other industry in the area was affected," Surat Collector Dhaval Patel said.

Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said.

The compressed gas was depressurised to control the fire, the collector said.

The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant secured, he said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed, he added.

The ONGC in a tweet said, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person."

