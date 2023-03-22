A visual from the spot of the incident.

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], March 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday.

More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: RPF Woman Constable Kumari Sona Utilizes Medical Experience To Save Newborn and Mother in Train Lavator (See Pics).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)