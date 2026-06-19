India News | Gujarat: Fire Breaks out at Paper Mill in Morbi

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper mill on Matel Road in the Wankaner area in Gujarat's Morbi district on Friday.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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