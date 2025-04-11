Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at Parishkar 1 apartments in the Khokhra area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday, officials said.

In the visuals, smoke was seen billowing out of the apartment.

As per the officials, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire.

No casualties were reported. A child was rescued by the residents of the apartments during the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

