Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Ganja worth Rs 2.74 crore being cultivated on three plots in Dahod district in Gujarat was seized, leading to the arrest of one person while two others are on the run, police said on Friday.

The raid was carried out at a farm in Handi village in Singvad taluka, over 200 kilometres from here, based on a tip off, an official said.

"Vikram Macchar was arrested from the spot, while Himmat Macchar and Sartan Macchar are absconding. We seized 588 plans weighing 539 kilograms worth Rs 53.94 lakh from Vikram's field. We also found ganja plants being grown in the adjoining fields owned by Himmat and Sartan and these too have been seized," he said.

In all, 2,318 ganja plants, weighing 2,745 kilograms, and worth Rs 2.74 crore have been seized, and forensic experts who visited the spot have verified that these were ganja plants, also called marijuana, he added.

