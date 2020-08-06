New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Gujarat, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, said a notification issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

According to the notification, significant weather features of Thursday include strong surface winds over plains of northwest India during next 24 hours, along with cyclonic circulation at north Konkan and neighbourhood at mid and upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

The PIB said the monsoon trough is also active and is south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift northwards gradually towards foothills of the Himalayas from August 8.

A low-pressure area is lying over southwest Madhya Pradesh along with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to lower tropospheric levels, which is likely to become less marked by Friday, said the PIB.

It added that there is also a strong southwesterly/ westerly monsoonal flow over the Arabian Sea with wind speed reaching 50- 60 kilometres per hour along and off the west coast at lower tropospheric levels, which are very likely to continue till August 8.

Under favourable conditions, there will be "widespread rainfall with isolated/ scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter," said the PIB.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior and Coastal Karnataka during the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

