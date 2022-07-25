Ahmedabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The water stock in 207 major dams in Gujarat stands at 60 per cent of storage capacity due to good rains so far this season, the state government said on Monday.

Of these 207 dams, the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river, considered the lifeline of Gujarat, currently has 2.11 lakh million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 63.32 per cent of its total storage capacity.

The remaining 206 dams have 3.24 lakh mcft water, or 58.13 per cent of storage capacity, a state government release said citing Water Resources department data.

It said 35 of the 206 dams are 100 per cent full, 41 are in the 70-100 per cent range, 33 are in the 50-70 per cent range, 41 have water between 25 and 50 percent of capacity and 56 dams have less than 25 per cent storage.

A release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said Gujarat has so far received nearly 66 per cent, or 561 millimetres, of the average annual rainfall of 850 mm.

The SEOC release said 28 of the state's 251 talukas have so far received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall, while 74 talukas have got between 500 mm to 1,000 mm this season.

The arid Kutch region has already received 116 per cent of its annual average rainfall, followed by south Gujarat zone getting 80.47 per cent, Saurashtra 60.69 per cent, East Central zone 56.34 per cent and north Gujarat 46.82 per cent, the release added.

