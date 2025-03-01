Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustainable development through environmental conservation has been a top priority. Strengthening this commitment, the central government launched the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) scheme in 2023 to expand mangrove forests along the coasts of states and union territories, ensuring a sustainable future for coastal communities and ecosystems, according to the Gujarat CMO statement.

In just two years, Gujarat has emerged as the national leader, successfully planting mangroves across over 19,000 hectares under this initiative.

Launched on June 5, 2023, World Environment Day, the central government's MISHTI scheme is driving large-scale mangrove conservation across coastal states and union territories. The initiative focuses on expanding mangrove plantations, mapping existing mangrove areas, assessing their geographical and hydrological conditions, establishing nurseries, conducting awareness programs, facilitating training and research, monitoring growth, and promoting eco-tourism to ensure long-term sustainability.

Under the MISHTI scheme, Gujarat has led the nation by planting mangroves across approximately 19,020 hectares at a cost of over Rs 76 crore in the last two years. Highlighting the state's dedication to expanding mangrove cover, Minister for Forest and Environment Mulubhai Bera stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat remains committed to environmental conservation, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat.' This commitment has positioned Gujarat at the forefront of implementing the Central Government's MISHTI scheme.

Mangroves are coastal forests consisting of trees that grow in saline water. These trees play a vital role in improving water quality by filtering nutrients and sediments. Mangrove ecosystems are essential for supporting marine life, stabilizing coastal land, preventing salinity intrusion, and reducing the impact of natural disasters such as cyclones. It is estimated that 1,500 species of plants and animals, including fish and birds, depend on mangroves, as the shallow waters beneath mangrove trees serve as breeding nurseries. Additionally, mangroves are important for larger mammals such as monkeys, sloths, tigers and hyenas.

Mangrove forests act as a green barrier to prevent coastal erosion and play a crucial role in fish breeding, significantly contributing to the livelihoods of coastal communities. During cyclones, mangrove forests help protect coastal areas and control increasing salinity, which is essential for agriculture in these regions. Gujarat's 1,650 km-long coastline creates an ideal environment for various ecosystems, including mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrasses.

Under the MISHTI scheme, the central government has set a target of planting mangroves across approximately 540 sq. km in five years. In just the last two years, Gujarat has already completed plantation in over 190 sq. km, said the statement.

Gujarat's mangrove cover is strategically distributed across four major regions. Kutch District leads with 799 sq. km of mangrove cover. The Gulf of Kutch, including Marine National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary and districts like Jamnagar, Rajkot (Morbi), Porbandar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka, account for 236 sq. km of mangrove cover.

The central and southern Gujarat region, covering Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad, has 134 sq. km of mangrove cover, including areas such as the Gulf of Khambhat and Dumas-Ubhrat. The Saurashtra region, including Amreli, Junagadh, and Gir-Somnath, has a moderate mangrove cover of 6 sq. km.

Over the past two decades, the Gujarat government has launched an extensive plantation campaign to enhance mangrove ecosystems, reaffirming the state's strong commitment to environmental conservation.

The strategic distribution of mangroves across key regions, supported by large-scale afforestation efforts and government initiatives, has promoted biodiversity and strengthened coastal resilience. Gujarat remains at the forefront of mangrove conservation, serving as a global model for sustainable environmental protection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)