Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): In order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew till September 25.

The government said the night curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 6 am in eight major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from tomorrow onwards.

"Night curfew in Gujarat will be from 11 pm to 6 am in 8 major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from Sept 15 to Sept 25 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases," the Gujarat government said.

Earlier as per the Gujarat CMO, the midnight curfew was enforced during the Ganeshotsav from September 9 to September 19. (ANI)

