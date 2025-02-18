Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Gujarat government on Tuesday implemented farmer-centric schemes aimed at increasing agricultural productivity and enhancing their income.

As part of these efforts, the Soil Health Card (SHC) Yojana, launched with the motto 'Swasth Dhara, Khet Hara,' and has benefited 2.15 crore farmers in Gujarat.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched the Soil Health Card Yojana in 2003-04 when he was the chief minister of the state. Gujarat became the first state in the country to implement this initiative, recognizing the crucial role of soil health in agricultural sustainability. To promote awareness about the Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme and its benefits, India observes Soil Health Card Day every year on February 19.

Under the Soil Health Card Yojana, soil samples are systematically collected from farmers' fields using a prescribed methodology to ensure long-term soil health. These samples are then analyzed in soil testing laboratories, and software-generated Soil Health Cards are prepared.

The cards display nutrient levels across 12 key elements (N, P, K, pH, EC, Fe, Cu, Zn, OC, S, B, Mn), providing farmers with precise, science-based recommendations on the appropriate type and quantity of fertilizers to use. Provided free of cost, the Soil Health Card helps prevent excessive and unnecessary use of chemical fertilizers, ensuring sustained soil fertility and improved crop productivity.

The first phase of the scheme was implemented between 2003-04 and 2010-11, benefiting over 43.03 lakh farmers in Gujarat with free Soil Health Cards. The second phase, conducted from 2011-12 to 2015-16, further extended the benefits to approximately 46.92 lakh farmers.

Recognizing its success in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the scheme nationwide in 2015-16. In the ongoing third phase, from 2016-17 to the present, more than 1.25 crore farmers in Gujarat have received Soil Health Cards.

Over the past decade, this initiative has played a crucial role in educating farmers about soil deficiencies while encouraging the use of micronutrient-rich fertilizers.

Babu Bhai Vasrambhai Patel, a farmer from Dhansura in the Aravalli district, shared his experience, noting that the SHC Yojana provided him with precise recommendations on fertilizer usage. By applying only the required amount, he significantly reduced his fertilizer expenses, improved crop yields, and lowered overall input costs, leading to more sustainable and profitable farming.

In 2023-24, a total of 1,78,634 soil samples were collected online through the SHC portal, with 1,78,286 samples successfully analyzed.

For the 2024-25 Kharif season, the Government of India has set a target of testing 3,81,000 soil samples in Gujarat. The state government is on track to meet this goal, having already collected 3,82,215 samples by the Kharif-2024 season, with approximately 3,70,000 samples analyzed so far. Additionally, for the Rabi-2025 season, 2,35,426 samples have been collected, with 13,657 samples already analyzed, and the remaining samples are currently undergoing testing.

To achieve these targets, ensure timely analysis, and facilitate the quick distribution of Soil Health Cards, the government is proactively working to expand the capacity and infrastructure of soil testing laboratories.

Currently, Gujarat operates 19 soil testing laboratories and one micronutrient testing laboratory under the Agriculture Department, each with an annual testing capacity of 10,000 to 11,000 samples.

The government has also supported the establishment of 27 private soil testing laboratories at the rural level, each capable of testing approximately 3,000 samples annually. (ANI)

