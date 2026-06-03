India News | Gujarat Government to Establish 'Service Commissionerate' to Promote Services Sector

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): A significant decision was taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today.

Announcing the decision, Government Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani stated that in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Chief Minister has decided to establish a separate 'Service Commissionerate' in Gujarat, with a special focus on promoting the service sector.

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As part of this landmark initiative, a separate post of 'Service Commissioner' will also be created to lead and oversee the sector's development, according to a release.

The Minister added that, just as a separate Industries Commissionerate promotes and facilitates industrial development, Gujarat has now taken a pioneering step by establishing a separate institutional framework for the service sector. With this innovative initiative, the State is once again poised to emerge as a model for other states across the country.

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Gujarat has long been recognised as a leader in manufacturing and industrial development. In recent years, however, the State Government has increasingly focused on strengthening the service sector as well, to foster a more balanced, diversified, and dynamic economy.

Under the 'GRIT' initiative, it was recommended that a separate Service Commissionerate be established to ensure the comprehensive and accelerated development of Gujarat's service sector. Acting on this recommendation, the State Government has now completed the process of establishing the Service Commissionerate and creating the post of Service Commissioner.

The Minister further stated that the Commissionerate will serve as a strong institutional mechanism to support and promote various service industries, while advancing the broader economic priorities of both the State and the nation.

Vaghani stated that Gujarat has progressed beyond its traditional manufacturing-driven industrial model and is now embracing a modern development approach with a strong focus on the service sector. He noted that rapidly expanding sectors such as Information Technology (IT), tourism, logistics, and other service industries are poised to generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth, while contributing significantly to the State's economic growth and competitiveness.

The Commissionerate will primarily serve as the centre point for promoting fast-growing service sectors in the state, including tourism, IT, and logistics; formulating innovative policies; and attracting large-scale investments in the service sector. Expressing confidence, he said that after achieving global success in the manufacturing sector, Gujarat will now emerge as the country's leading hub for the service sector as well.

As part of this landmark initiative, the State Government has made a provision of Rs 100 crore for the 'Service Sector Growth Fund' under the Service Commissionerate for the year 2026-27.

The primary objective of this dedicated Growth Fund is to ensure timely and easy access to growth capital for MSMEs and startups operating across various service sectors, thereby fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, expansion, and employment generation within Gujarat's rapidly growing service economy. (ANI)

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