Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that the state government aims at making panjarapoles, where old, infirm or uncared for cattle are housed, "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant), for which Rs 100 crore was allotted in the 2020-21 Budget.

According to an official release on Sunday, a financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the registered panjarapoles with 1-10 hectares of land for installing tube wells and growing fodder grass.

Also Read | Festive Season 2020: Delhi Bans Fairs, Rallies, Food-Stalls, Swings During Festival Celebrations Till October 31.

Also such cattle shelters can get assistance of up to Rs 8 lakh for installing solar panel in order to reduce their electricity cost, the release stated.

"Panjarapoles with 4-10 hectares land will get a maximum assistance of Rs 3.50 lakh for green fodder baler machine and those built on 1-10 hectares will get Rs 1.25 lakh for chaff cutter. Green fodder baler is used to make bales of grass fodder, which saves storage space and can be easily transported from one spot to another for daily usage," the release further stated.

Also Read | Ferrari Car Mows Down Pedestrian in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Driver Arrested.

The state government said that it aims at making the panjarapoles "atmanirbhar" by making their land fertile.

"It is important that water reaches land so that fodder production can be scaled up. The shelters will also get benefits of Rs 30,000 each hectare and Rs 20,000 each hectare for water pipeline under an irrigation scheme. Maximum assistance of Rs 2.10 lakh can be availed under the scheme," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)