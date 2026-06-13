India News | Gujarat Govt to Unveil New Industrial Policy 2026 on June 15

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Government of Gujarat is set to unveil its much-awaited Industrial Policy 2026 on June 15. It will be launched by Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, the new policy is expected to provide a holistic roadmap for accelerating industrial growth, attracting investments, fostering innovation, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening Gujarat's position as India's leading industrial and investment destination.

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Building upon Gujarat's legacy of progressive industrial development and investor-friendly governance, the upcoming policy is expected to focus on enhancing ease of doing business, promoting advanced manufacturing, supporting MSMEs, encouraging technology adoption, and facilitating investments across emerging and high-growth sectors, the CMO stated.

Over the years, Gujarat has emerged as a preferred destination for domestic and global investments, supported by world-class infrastructure, proactive governance, robust connectivity, and a skilled workforce. The new Industrial Policy is expected to build upon these strengths and further accelerate Gujarat's economic growth, investment attractiveness, and industrial competitiveness.

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Meanwhile, Patel on Saturday inaugurated the new Delivery Centre of Hexaware Technologies in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, Gandhinagar.

The state-of-the-art centre has been launched on the 7th and 8th floors of the Pragya-II Building in GIFT City. It will serve as a significant milestone for Gujarat's technology ecosystem.

The commencement of this centre will create new opportunities in advanced sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (Al), cloud computing, data analytics, automation, and digital transformation, while also opening new avenues of employment for highly skilled youth.

Hexaware Technologies is one of the world's leading providers of digital and technology services. The company delivers advanced technology-driven solutions across various sectors globally, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retail, travel, and transportation. With operations across several countries worldwide, it has the potential to create approximately 1,000 highly skilled jobs over the next three years. (ANI)

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