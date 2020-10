Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Friday warned job-seekers not to fall prey to a fake advertisement in newspapers about employment opportunities in various government departments.

The ad, which appeared in newspapers on Thursday in the name of `Gujarat Employment Service', sought applications for 2,520 vacancies.

Also Read | Ram Leela 2020 Live Streaming From Ayodhya: DD National to Host Live Telecast of Star-Studded Event From October 17, Check Full Schedule Here.

Applicants should pay Rs 300 as application fee, it said, adding that successful candidates will have to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said in a release that the advertisement was fraudulent.

Also Read | Prithvi-2 Ballistic Nuclear-Capable Missile Successfully Test-Fired Off Balasore Coast in Odisha, Say DRDO Sources.

"The Employment and Training Department has learnt that attempts are being made to cheat job-seekers. A fake ad has been published in various newspapers about direct recruitment in government departments," it said.

"Job-seekers are advised not to fall prey to such fraud," the release further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)