Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) upcoming "Seed Research Centre" at a grand function held at IFFCO, Kalol.

According to a press release, the occasion "marked the golden jubilee celebration of IFFCO, the world's largest cooperative, and its first urea manufacturing complex. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event along with members of the state cabinet and several prominent cooperative leaders.'

As per the release, Union Minister Amit Shah said that IFFCO's "50-year journey has remained committed to the growth of agriculture, increasing production, strengthening the rural economy, and ensuring the prosperity of farmers." Looking toward IFFCO's centenary, Amit Shah stated that the organisation will further this legacy by focusing on four key areas-- adoption of modern farming techniques, enhancement of agricultural productivity, soil conservation, and environmental protection. He noted that IFFCO had undertaken a significant initiative to elevate farmers economically by establishing strong linkages between farmers and cooperatives, and by ensuring timely and adequate fertilizer supply through these cooperatives. As a result, agriculture has flourished and farmers have become more self-reliant.

The release noted that Amit Shah highlighted IFFCO's innovative spirit, and said that "the introduction of Solid Urea and DAP in earlier years had brought about a revolutionary change in the agricultural sector. In tune with current times, IFFCO has advanced further by developing Nano Urea and Nano DAP, driven by its consistent emphasis on research and development."

Amit Shah expressed pride in the fact that these innovations "have brought global recognition to India's cooperative sector." He added that IFFCO has played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between laboratory research and on-ground farming by taking scientific experiments to the fields, enabling farmers to directly benefit from cutting-edge innovations. The organisation's commitment to research and development has consistently been rooted in its farmer-centric approach.

As per the release, Amit Shah also remarked that "while IFFCO operates within the cooperative framework, it functions with the efficiency and effectiveness of a corporate entity. This professionalism and dedication have ensured that IFFCO continues to hold the leading position in the cooperative sector across the country."

The release noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently given top priority to national development by initiating several transformative steps across all spheres of social life. In this regard, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that one of the key steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revitalise the cooperative movement was the establishment of a separate Ministry of Cooperation. He further noted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, as many as 65 important decisions have been implemented to strengthen and modernise the cooperative structure in the country.

As per the release, Amit Shah announced the establishment of India's first cooperative university--'Tribhuvandas Cooperative University'--named in honour of Tribhuvandas Patel, the pioneering figure of Gujarat's cooperative movement. He said this initiative will ensure that the immense contribution of Tribhuvandas Patel is remembered by future generations and that it continues to inspire the growth of India's cooperative sector.

"The university will offer education across every domain of cooperatives and will play a key role in shaping the future of the sector over the next 50 years. The university will combine tradition with technology by harnessing modern tools like Artificial Intelligence to conduct studies, analyse cooperative models, and suggest strategic pathways for India's cooperative progress," said Shah.

According to the release, Amit Shah also spoke about three newly established national-level cooperatives that will further empower farmers: National Export Cooperative Limited, to help Indian farmers take their produce to the international market; National Organic Cooperative Limited, to certify and brand natural produce, ensuring farmers get fair prices; Seed Cooperative Limited, to provide farmers with advanced quality seeds while also conserving and promoting traditional hybrid varieties.

Amit Shah stated that today IFFCO operates in five locations across three states, achieving an impressive annual turnover of Rs40,000 crore and a profit of Rs3,200 crore. He noted that these figures are a result of IFFCO's relentless efforts and continuous transformation over the past five decades. Looking ahead, he mentioned that IFFCO's newly established Seed Research Centre will play a critical role in promoting high-yielding and fertile seed varieties while also preserving superior seeds. He expressed confidence that this centre will serve as a major catalyst for increasing agricultural productivity and bringing prosperity to farmers in the times to come.

The release noted that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while applauding the enterprising spirit of Gujaratis in leading the cooperative movement, remarked that "cooperation is a time-honoured tradition rooted in Indian culture. Today, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's first Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the guiding mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, and Sauno Prayas" has infused fresh energy into the cooperative movement--empowering even the most marginalised individuals, including farmers, the poor, and the underprivileged, and steering their development in a new direction."

According to the release, the CM highlighted that "IFFCO was established with the vision of ensuring a reliable supply of fertilizers to farmers across the country and making India self-reliant in food grain production. This mission took a concrete step forward in 1975 with the commencement of production at its first plant in Kalol. IFFCO's journey, which began with just 57 cooperative societies, has today expanded to include over 36,000 societies across the country. Through this vast network, various government schemes now support farmers at every stage--from seed to market."

The Chief Minister also recalled that when IFFCO was founded in 1967 with 57 farmer cooperative societies, its first chairman was Yuvraj Udaybhansinhji of Porbandar.

As per the release, the Chief Minister stated that, under the guidance of Amit Shah, "IFFCO has placed a strong emphasis on research and innovation. He further noted that the Ministry of Cooperation has launched the world's largest food security scheme, aimed specifically at benefiting farmers."

IFFCO's Nano Urea and DAP have made their mark globally, playing a pivotal role in boosting crop productivity and enhancing soil health. This breakthrough in nano liquid fertilizers is propelling India toward agricultural self-reliance. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that IFFCO will play a leading role in driving the second Green Revolution in the near future.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that, to strengthen the cooperative movement in Gujarat, the state has embraced the vision of "Sahakar thi Samriddhi" under the guidance of Amit Shah. Today, over 89,000 cooperative societies are active across the state, encompassing a membership of 1.71 crore--meaning every fourth Gujarati is connected to a cooperative society. He described this as a remarkable example of effective and successful cooperative management in Gujarat

To strengthen the financial foundation of primary agricultural cooperative societies, a dedicated provision has been made in this year's budget. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this initiative will further boost the cooperative movement across the state.

Raghavji Patel, Gujarat's Agriculture Minister; Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Cooperation; Mayank Nayak, Rajya Sabha MP; Jayesh Radadiya, Laxmanji Thakor, and Smt. Ritaben Patel, MLAs; along with members of IFFCO's Board of Directors, leaders from the cooperative sector, IFFCO employees, and a large number of farmers were present at the ceremony. (ANI)

