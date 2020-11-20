Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday said a night curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21.

"Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting November 21," said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The night curfew will remain in force till further announcement.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, speaking to reporters on Thursday, informed that, a night curfew will remain in force even after the end of the "complete curfew" until the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta said that a complete curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 as a preventive step until the COVID-19 situation in the city comes under control.

Gupta said that the decision was taken after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation.

During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines will be permitted to remain open in Ahemdabad.

As per an official of Amdavad Municipal Corporation, all applicants who have to appear for exams like CA, NIC, CSIR, SSC among others will be allowed passage if they possess valid admission cards, along with ID documents, during the next two days in curfew in Ahmedabad city.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were earlier proposed to reopen from November 23, in the wake of the current coronavirus situation in the state. (ANI)

