Amreli, Apr 4 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Sunday transferred IPS officer Abhay Soni from Amreli to Gandhinagar as the Battalion Quarter Master of the SRP.

Local BJP leaders claimed that Soni, who was posted as Assistant Police Commissioner in Amreli district, was shunted after he roughed up some party workers on Saturday night.

His transfer was ordered by the state Home department, as per an official communication.

A senior BJP leader, who is a former MP, alleged that when the party workers were preparing to organise a vaccination camp in Amreli on Saturday night, Abhay Soni came to the spot and roughed up some workers.

The camp was supposed to be held on Sunday.

"Two of our workers had to be admitted to a hospital following the incident," he said, adding that local BJP leaders had requested the state government to transfer Soni.

The police department and Soniremained tight-lipped about the overall issue.

