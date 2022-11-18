Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday heaped praise on the BJP-ruled Gujarat government ahead of the Assembly polls, urging voters to bring the party back in power in the state.

The Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs commended the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Gujarat 'riot-free'.

"If Gujarat is riot-free today then it is because of the BJP and PM Modi," the minister said.

Addresing a public rally at Gujarat's Mangrol on Friday, Thakur said, "The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, it will be a victory for the country," Thakur said.

At another public rally in Gujarat's Mandvi Assembly constituency earlier on Friday, Thakur took a swipe at the Congress saying that it ruled the country to 'divide' people.

"Congress ruled only to divide the country on the basis of caste, religion and area. It ruled the country this way for over 60 years," the Union minister said.

Hitting out at the former UPA government at the Centre, he said it didn't pay attention to the tribal communities of the country.

"Earlier governments didn't pay attention to the tribal people. In 2013 and '14, only Rs 4,200 crores were allotted for tribals in the Union Budget. However, the government led by Modi-ji allocated Rs 8,500cr for the tribal communities. Now, tribal communities in every state are showing progress," Thakur said.

Urging people to vote for the BJP's 'double engine' government, the nion minister said, "PM Narendra is running the country at the Centre and CM Bhupendrabhai is at the helm here. This is a double-engine government and it shall be voted back," the minister said.

In another campaign event, Thakur hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying said the former Congress president was holding the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with the 'tukde tukde gang'.

"He stands with people who tried to divide India at the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and is now raising questions on Veer Savarkar. This is the Congress' mentality. They don't see anything beyond one family," Thakur said.

On the sidelines of the Maharashtra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Thursday, Rahul raked up Savarkar claiming that he betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbahai Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

BJP leader Hardik Patel also hit out at the Congress saying Rahul Gandhi needs to undertake a 'Congress Jodo' exercise instead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

On Rahul on holding a poll rally in Gujarat as yet, Patel said, "The Congress should first take out a 'Congress Jodo Yatra' instead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The question is whether he will visit the state before the elections or after."

"I have been in the Congress and I know that it has always insulted Gujaratis and raised questions on the (cultural) identity and pride of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have never accepted the Congress and will never. There is no fight between the BJP and the Congress here. Our goal is to take our model of development further," he added.

Hardik is contesting Gujarat's Viramgam Assembly seat on a BJP ticket.

The counting of votes will take place, along with that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8. (ANI)

