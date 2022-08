Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and will attend a town hall in Bhuj in Kutch district, a party leader said here on Monday.

This will be the fourth visit in a month of the AAP leader to Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due later this year.

"Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on Tuesday. He will address a press conference and town hall programme in Bhuj. At Bhuj, he will make some important announcements for the people of the state. He will also hold a meeting with party leaders regarding the upcoming polls," AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video message.

Kejriwal had addressed a huge gathering at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and offered prayers at a temple in Rajkot on August 1.

He had also promised to give Rs 3000 as unemployment allowance and had said 10 lakh jobs would be created in five years if AAP came to power in Gujarat.

Her had visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in tribal-dominated Chhita Udepur district over two days on August 6 and 7.

Apart from sops to the business community, he had promised that his party, if it won, would implement the Fifth Schedule of Constitution for the protection and upliftment of tribals and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (or PESA).

On August 10, he had visited Ahmedabad and had promised aid of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state as inflation relief.

