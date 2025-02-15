Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has introduced G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods), an initiative aimed at strengthening the livelihoods of Antyodaya families (underprivileged families), empowering women, and promoting economic self-sufficiency, a statement by CMO read.

This initiative is expected to uplift 50,000 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholder families across 25 talukas in 10 districts of Gujarat over the next five years.

"Implemented by Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (Rural Development Department), G-SAFAL offers holistic support, encompassing livelihood opportunities, financial inclusion, and social development. Beyond financial assistance, the scheme equips beneficiaries with skill training and essential guidance, enabling them to break the cycle of extreme poverty and embark on sustainable economic growth," read the statement.

G-SAFAL is structured around four key Pillars: Social Security, which is for facilitating access to government welfare schemes and strengthening social security; Livelihood Creation, for providing grants to generate wealth and establish multiple income sources; Financial Inclusion, by enabling beneficiaries to connect with banks, savings programs, credit facilities, and insurance services; Social Development and Empowerment for enhancing life skills through training programs and encouraging active participation in self-help groups.

"This scheme aims to empower underprivileged families by helping them develop additional income sources for a sustainable livelihood. Beneficiaries will receive comprehensive training and guidance, along with a grant of Rs 80,000 to create new opportunities for financial stability," the statement read.

G-SAFAL also focuses on women's empowerment, with a 'field coach' working closely with 40 families to provide tailored training. The initiative also leverages technology through a state-level digital dashboard, ensuring real-time monitoring of scheme progress, fund disbursements, and key household development metrics.

Around 10 districts will be covered under G-SAFAL. The government, releasing the districts' names, said, Banaskantha (Tharad taluka), Patan (Santalpur taluka), Kutch (Rapar & Lakhpat talukas), Surendranagar (Sayla taluka), Chhota Udepur (Kavant & Naswadi talukas), Panchmahal (Ghoghamba taluka), Dahod (Garbada, Dhanpur, Singvad, Devgadh Baria, Fatepura, Zalod, Dahod, Limkheda, Sanjeli talukas), Narmada (Nandod, Garudeshwar, Sagbara, Tilakwada, Dediapada talukas), Tapi (Kukarmunda & Nizar talukas), and Dang (Subir taluka).

According to the CMO statement, the scheme will be implemented by first identifying the poorest families among the eligible cardholders.

"Since most of these families lack a stable source of income, the initiative will support them in creating additional income streams, ensuring long-term financial sustainability. Beneficiaries will receive grants, specialised training, and guidance to help them sustain and grow their new livelihood opportunities. The goal is to ensure that each beneficiary family has at least two sources of income," it added.

The nature of livelihood support will be determined based on market opportunities, existing skills, and other relevant factors specific to each family. Additionally, efforts will be made to integrate beneficiaries into the formal financial system by connecting them with banks and financial institutions. Field coaches have been appointed to provide continuous support and mentorship to ensure effective implementation.

The scheme aligns with the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), launched by the Government of India in January 2023, to improve the quality of life in 500 aspirational blocks. G-SAFAL aims to accelerate social and economic progress by focusing on livelihood development and upgrading essential services. This initiative is crucial to achieving sustainable growth and prosperity in the state's aspirational regions. (ANI)

