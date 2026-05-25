India News | Gujarat Launches Intensive Jal-Parab Wildlife Support Campaign

Surendranagar (Gujarat), May 25 (ANI): In a major summer conservation effort, the Gujarat Forest Department has intensified its Jal-Parab campaign in the Little Rann of Kutch in Surendranagar district to protect wildlife from severe water scarcity during peak summer conditions.

Under the initiative, artificial water troughs have been installed across key wildlife habitats, while regular water tanker services are being operated to ensure a continuous water supply in the fragile desert ecosystem. Officials said the campaign has become a critical support system for several species inhabiting the region.

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Speaking to ANI, Beat Guard Jagdish K Patel said the Gujarat government has made extensive arrangements for wildlife conservation, including rescue facilities, food and water support for animals and birds.

"For the conservation of wildlife, the Gujarat government has provided facilities to take care of wild animals and birds. Rescue vans are also provided. Food and water arrangements are being made through grants provided by the Gujarat government," Patel said.

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Forest officials said the initiative is especially crucial as temperatures in the Little Rann of Kutch soar beyond 42 degrees Celsius during the summer months.

Forest Guard V R Parmar said water tankers and water tanks have been arranged for Indian Wild Asses, nilgai and other desert wildlife to prevent them from moving outside their natural habitat in search of water.

"In our Rann, temperatures rise up to 42-43 degrees Celsius. During this period, we arrange water tankers. A large number of animals, such as ghudkhur (Indian Wild Ass), nilgai and charak depend on these water tanks. We have also arranged saucer cups for different species of birds so they can drink water. The main objective is to ensure that wildlife does not have to leave its habitat," Parmar told ANI.

Officials added that continuous monitoring and sustained field operations under the Jal-Parab campaign are helping strengthen biodiversity conservation and climate resilience efforts in the Little Rann of Kutch. (ANI)

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