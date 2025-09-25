Navsari (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated with enthusiasm in Gandevi, Navsari, where people perform the traditional Dori Raas Garba, a rope-based dance.

A local resident, Bharat Lad, said that the Dori Raas Garba has been performed near the Hanuman temple in Gandevi for the past 100 years, with children also taking part, and expressed hope that the tradition will continue for many more centuries.

Speaking to ANI, Bharat Lad said, "...Garba has been taking place near the Hanuman temple in Gandavi for the past 100 years... We have played the Dori Raas that is performed here during Navratri; our children also participate in it, and it is our wish that this Dori Raas continues for many more centuries."

Another local, Drishti Mistry, said that Dori Raas is performed by 12 people, has been passed down from their ancestors, and they hope future generations will continue the tradition.

"We play Dori Raas here, a game our ancestors have played for centuries. And we continue to play it today. We hope that our future generations will continue this tradition... It involves 12 people playing together," Mistry said.

The fourth day of Navratri holds special significance and is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, one of the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

Daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas mark the celebrations.

In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers. The festive fervour in Kolkata is also marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration. (ANI)

