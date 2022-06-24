Ahmedabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rose to 12,29,289 on Friday, after 380 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,946, while the count of recoveries rose to 12,16,245 after 209 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

With this, the state currently has 2,098 active cases, he said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,29,289, new cases 380, deaths 10,946, discharged 12,16,245 active cases 2,098 and people tested so far - figures not released.

