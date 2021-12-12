Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 56 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 8,28,133, the state health department said.

As no death due to the infection was recorded during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 10,098, it said.

Thirty-two patients were discharged on Sunday, which raised the recovery count of the state to 8,17,487, it said in a statement.

There are 548 active cases with the condition of six patients being critical.

As many as 87,796 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the state on Sunday, increasing its number of doses administered so far to 8.53 crore.

District-wise, Vadodara reported the highest number of 14 new cases, Ahmedabad 10, Surat eight, Jamnagar and Kutch four each and Valsad three, among others.

There are three active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Darda and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, officials said.

The UT has so far reported 10,658 cases and 10,651 recoveries, and four patients have died so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,133, new cases 56, death toll 10,098, recoveries 8,17,487, active cases 548, people tested so far - figures not released.

