Kutch (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI): A massive fire broke out near a wood company at a petrol pump on the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Fire tenders and the Gandhidham Municipality are at the scene, working to control the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, and all employees of the petrol pump have been safely evacuated.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, a fire broke out at a paper mill in Varsola village, near Nadiad in Gujarat's Kheda district, burning large bundles of stored paper. Fire tenders and officials rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the fire under control. (ANI)

