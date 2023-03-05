Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Vadodara on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

As per officials, the fire broke out in 'Vision Product Pvt Ltd in Vadodara's Padra tehsil at around 2.30 am.

Several fire tenders were pressed into the service after receiving information regarding the incident.

"A call was received regarding the incident. Immediately four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up," RV Puar, a fire department official said, adding that more fire tenders were put up for the operation.

"The efforts to douse the fire is still underway, the fire department added.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

