Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) Ministers from Gujarat called on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi here on Sunday and invited him to the cultural exchange event 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' to be held in April in the western state.

Raj Bhavan tweeted: "Ministers of Gujarat Govt called on Governor Ravi and extended invitation for #STSangamam (Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam). #EkBharatShreshthaBharat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his March 26 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, referred to the recent celebration of ancient ties between the people of Varanasi and Tamil Nadu through the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.' Now, the 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' would be held in different parts of Gujarat during April 17-30 this year. Such programmes were driven by the spirit of "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat", Modi said.

Tamil Nadu, mainly Madurai in the south, is home to the Saurashtrian community which migrated centuries ago from the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, and they are an integral part of the Tamil landscape.

