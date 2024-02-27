Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister for Transport and School Education Uday Pratap Singh on Tuesday said that the Gujarat model will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh's transport department.

He said that digitization will now be done to stop illegal recovery at check posts in Madhya Pradesh.

"Checkposts of Madhya Pradesh will be automated," he added.

He ensured to keep the entire system "transparent", adding to which he said, "The entire process will be implemented right after the Lok Sabha elections."

Check posts will be made paperless in the state of Madhya Pradesh, said Uday Pratap Singh.

Calling it a "new initiative of the department", he clarified that the move would be made due to complaints received at the check posts in the state.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed all the district collectors to immediately start the survey of crop damage caused by hailstorms and excessive rain.

CM Yadav said, "The survey of all the farmers who have been affected by hailstorms and excessive rain should be done seriously and appropriate relief amounts should be made available to the farmers immediately. All the ministers, MPs and MLAs should monitor the survey."

The chief minister gave these instructions in the discussion held during the cabinet meeting in the state capital Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government approved more than Rs 10,373 crore for various irrigation projects in several districts of the state.

A proposal for the same was tabled before the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal and the state cabinet approved the proposal unanimously.

The council of ministers approved over Rs 10,373 crore for various irrigation projects in Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Seoni and Balaghat districts. (ANI)

