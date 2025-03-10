Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): The oath-taking ceremony for newly registered lawyers was organized by the Bar Council of Gujarat in Ahmedabad in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an official release stated.

Shah extended his best wishes to the young lawyers, emphasizing that their profession is not just a career but a sacred duty. He highlighted that as lawyers, they bear the crucial responsibility of strengthening the Constitution and democracy while protecting the constitutional rights of 140 crore citizens, including their protection of life, property, and dignity.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 10: Olivia Wilde, Madhavrao Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Ivan Rakitic - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 10.

With the Constitution completing 75 years, this is a significant time for them to embark on their journey of upholding its principles.

He further noted that this year, the Indian Parliament has undertaken major legal reforms, introducing fundamental changes to all three criminal laws and enacting new legislation.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Advocates 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' in Response to BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram'.

India has now risen to the fifth position in the global economic rankings. The legal fraternity has played a crucial role in the nation's growth, its independence, and the framing of the Constitution. Looking back at the freedom movement, many stalwarts such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhulabhai Desai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, and BR Ambedkar were all lawyers by profession, the release stated.

Their vision and contributions laid the foundation for a transparent, inclusive, and forward-looking Constitution.

Further congratulating the Bar Council President JJ Patel, the Home Minister remarked that such a large-scale mobilization of lawyers with a united spirit has never happened before in the country.

"Over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant progress has been made in social justice, economic justice, and political justice, the release stated," Shah said.

He added, "In the realm of social justice, the abolition of Triple Talaq has granted Muslim women equal rights. The new education policy, with skill-based education and mother-tongue instruction, has empowered youth and adolescents with the right to education."

In the field of economic justice, the government has eliminated compliance with 39,000 laws, merged banks, resolved NPA issues, and elevated India to the world's fifth-largest economy. One of the most awaited changes, the abrogation of Article 370, was successfully executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the 10 years, more than 12 peace settlements have been achieved, bringing stability to the Northeast, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act has provided 33 per cent reservation for women in law-making institutions. While the judiciary continues to retain public trust, delays of 20 years or more in delivering justice could erode that trust," he said.

"To ensure timely justice, PM Narendra Modi has introduced three new criminal laws in Parliament. Certain legal procedures have been streamlined, time limits have been defined, summary trials have been introduced to expedite minor cases, and the first hearing of an accused must be conducted within 60 days, with all investigations completed within 90 days of charge-sheet submission to speed up the justice process," the Home Minister added.

He further emphasized that the legal profession has always been instrumental in safeguarding the Constitution, strengthening democracy, and protecting the rights of the country's underprivileged citizens.

The Home Minister acknowledged how eminent lawyers have played a pivotal role in shaping several landmark judgments, assisting the Supreme Court in refining India's legal framework. The judiciary has steadfastly upheld the spirit of the Constitution, ensuring that justice reaches every citizen. Concluding his address, Amit Shah extended his heartfelt best wishes to the young lawyers embarking on this noble profession.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his best wishes for a bright career to the newly inducted young lawyers of the Bar Council of Gujarat.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with "Ease of Living" and "Ease of Doing Business," priority has also been given to "Ease of Justice." In this context, he emphasized that lawyers and legal professionals play a crucial role in ensuring that people receive justice easily and swiftly.

Referring to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, the Chief Minister highlighted that although the Constitution came into effect in 1950, the legal framework continued to operate under laws inherited from British rule.

He further added that significant legal reforms have been undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Providing a detailed overview, the Chief Minister stated that, for the first time since independence, laws have been introduced to deliver justice instead of merely imposing punishment, thereby liberating the nation from the colonial mindset.

He mentioned that the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have been implemented. Moreover, these three laws ensure justice in alignment with Indian contexts, he added.

Calling the newly sworn-in young lawyers fortunate, the Chief Minister stated that they had the unique opportunity to take their oaths in the presence of the Home Minister, who played a pivotal role in reforming three major laws.

Describing the legal profession as a service-oriented field that ensures justice for the marginalized and afflicted, he emphasized that people approach courts based on the advice and guidance of lawyers. He further stated that maintaining public trust and confidence in the judiciary begins with the legal profession.

Chief Minister expressed confidence that the legal fraternity would play a vital role in building Viksit Bharat @2047. He highlighted that the government has expanded its capacities to align with changing times and global perspectives.

The Chief Minister detailed the continuous enhancement of digital infrastructure in courts, including the introduction of virtual courts, digital portals, paperless processes, and e-filing, making digital access easier for all stakeholders. He also urged continued collaboration between the judiciary, the Bar Council, and the government to uphold the legacy of a strong partnership.

On this occasion, Law Minister Rushikesh Patel, Members of Parliament, President of the Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, Gujarat Bar Council President JJ Patel, Vice President MC Kamdar, Member DK Patel, along with a large gathering of Bar Council members and legal professionals, were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)