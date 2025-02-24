Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 charts a transformative path for India's progress, with Gujarat at the forefront through remarkable achievements. Acknowledging agriculture as the nation's backbone, according to the statement.

PM Narendra Modi introduced the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' (PM-KISAN) to empower farmers and uplift rural prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has effectively implemented PM-KISAN, benefitting lakhs of farmers.

Gujarat has ensured the smooth disbursement of Rs18,813.71 crore to 66.65 lakh farmers since the scheme's launch in the state in February 2019. The funds have been directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts across 18 instalments until January 2025. Demonstrating swift execution, the state successfully registered 28 lakh farmers within just 24 days of the scheme's rollout.

As per the statement, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a scheme by the Central Government, launched on 24 February 2019, to provide financial assistance to landholding farmer families. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs6,000 per year in three equal instalments, directly credited to their bank accounts, ensuring transparency and efficiency. A farmer family, as defined by the scheme, includes a husband, wife, and minor children. The identification of beneficiaries is carried out by the respective State Governments and UT administrations under the scheme's guidelines, ensuring targeted and effective implementation.

To ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of benefits, the Government of Gujarat has implemented a multi-layered verification system. Beginning with the 12th instalment, land seeding was made mandatory for farmers to receive benefits. From the 13th instalment, Aadhaar linking and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) activation became compulsory.

By the 15th instalment, e-KYC was introduced to enhance security measures further. Additionally, village-level nodal officers conduct physical verification of 5 per cent and 10 per cent of beneficiaries to ensure their eligibility. In cases where ineligible individuals have received benefits, the government is actively reclaiming the funds.

Farmers can self-register on the PM-KISAN portal using land ownership documents and Aadhaar details. Additionally, the Jan Samvad programme under the CM Dashboard facilitates direct beneficiary feedback, strengthening real-time monitoring and transparency in implementation.

Since the 13th instalment, PM-KISAN benefits have been seamlessly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Beneficiaries can verify their payment status on the PM-KISAN portal, which displays details such as the credited bank name, account number, transaction date, and UTR number. Additionally, the Jan Samvad programme under the CM Dashboard actively gathers feedback to ensure the scheme's smooth and effective implementation.

Gujarat remains committed to farmers' welfare and transparent governance, ensuring the seamless implementation of PM-KISAN. By providing financial security to farmers, the state continues to strengthen its agricultural sector and drive sustained growth, said the statement. (ANI)

