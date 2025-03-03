Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the ground staff at the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

This initiative of Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of wildlife conservation.

The Prime Minister also took a lion safari at the Gir National Park.

He was seen donning a jungle safari outfit and holding a camera to capture glimpses of the Gir's Asiatic lions.

In a post on X, PM Modi recalled his work as Gujarat Chief Minister in wildlife conservation.

"This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM. In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion," the Prime Minister posted on X.

"Over the last decade, the population of tigers, leopards, and rhinos have risen too, indicating how deeply we cherish wildlife and are working to build sustainable habitats for animals," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also extended wishes on World Wildlife Day and said, "Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role -- let's safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife."

Currently, Asiatic lions inhabit approximately 30,000 square kilometers across 53 talukas in 9 districts of Gujarat. The state government has undertaken numerous initiatives to conserve these majestic creatures and protect other wildlife species. Additionally, as part of a national project, a National Referral Center for Wildlife is being established on over 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya in the Junagadh district.

For the protection of Asiatic lions in Sasan Gir and the overall development of the Gir region, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, played a pivotal role. In 2007, he personally visited the Gir forest to assess the ground realities and gather insights. Following this, he spearheaded transformative initiatives aimed at the holistic development of the Gir region, the conservation of lions, and the preservation of its rich biodiversity, the release stated.

The Prime Minister introduced the concept of Bruhad Gir, expanding the conservation focus beyond Gir National Park and Sanctuary to cover a 30,000 sq. km area from Barda to Botad, where Asiatic lions are found. With the development of Greater Gir, he also ensured the welfare and progress of local communities. (ANI)

