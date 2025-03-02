Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir in the Gir Somnath district of Gujarat on Sunday, a few days after the conclusion of Prayaraj's Mahakumbh.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister penned a heartfelt blog post a day after the conclusion of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In it, he said that he would visit the temple in Gujarat to pray for the well-being of everyone. The Mahakumbh concluded on February 26.

The PM also paid obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's idol inside the temple and offered a special 'puja'.

The PM arrived in Gujarat for a three-day visit. On Monday, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, he will visit Sasangir in Gujarat's Junagadh district.

"Impressed by the hard work, efforts and resolve of my countrymen, I will soon visit Shri Somnath, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas, to offer my resolve flower of devotion and pray for every Indian," the PM had said in the blog post.

"The physical form of Maha Kumbh has attained completion on Maha Shivratri. But I am confident that like the uninterrupted flow of Maa Ganga, the flow of spiritual consciousness and unity of Maha Kumbh will continue to flow," the post added.

In the PM's post, the Mahakumbh and everyone who attended witnessed the country's "awakened consciousness."

"During the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, all the gods and goddesses gathered, saints and mahatmas gathered, children and old people gathered, women and youth gathered, and we witnessed the awakened consciousness of the country. This Maha Kumbh was a Maha Kumbh of unity, where the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together at one time through this one festival," the PM wrote.

The PM added, "This Maha Kumbh event held in Prayagraj has become a subject of new study for management professionals of the modern era, for planning and policy experts. Today, there is no comparison to such a huge event in the entire world, there is no other example like this."

Mahakumbh 2025 emerged as a historic event with its divine, grand, and well-organized execution, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees.

Held on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj, this Mahakumbh marked a sacred occasion after 144 years, drawing immense crowds from across India and the world. (ANI)

