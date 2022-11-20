Veraval (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Somnath temple to offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in poll-bound Gujarat this weekend is expected to participate in at least eight programmes crisscrossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

Also Read | #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Offers Prayers … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Prime Minister is also the Chairman of the Somnath trust.

After visiting the Somnath Temple, PM is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Venues have been finalised at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad. (ANI)

Also Read | Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Investigators Find Suspicious Articles at Spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)