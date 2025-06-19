Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): Gujarat Police arrested social media influencer Kirti Patel, with a following of more than one million followers on Instagram, who had been absconding for over 10 months after allegedly honeytrapping a builder.

Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1, Surat, stated that an FIR had been registered for honey-trapping against Kirti Patel and five other accused, out of which four had been arrested.

He further stated that the accused influencer had been arrested based on the warrant produced before the court, and added that Patel had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from a builder.

"In June 2024, an FIR was registered for honey-trapping, and 5 accused were there, 4 were arrested while Kirti Patel was on the run for the last 10 months. We had arrested her based on the warrant issued by the court and produced her before the court. She has demanded a ransom of 2 crores from a builder," Kumar told ANI.

The investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited. (ANI)

