India News | Gujarat Police Bust Cyber Fraud Network Under 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0'; Rs 44 Cr Transactions Linked to 105 Mule Accounts

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): The East Kutch District Police has busted a cyber fraud network under the state's ongoing "Operation Mule Hunt 2.0", recovering details of multiple suspicious bank accounts linked to transactions worth around Rs 44 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (East Kutch) Sagar Bagmar said the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence inputs and human intelligence gathered by the Cyber Crime Police Station.

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"The Gujarat government has recently launched 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0'. Under this initiative, the Cyber Crime Police Station of the East Kutch District Police has been conducting investigations and taking action," Bagmar said.

He added that, acting on credible inputs, police teams managed to detain members of an interstate cyber fraud syndicate.

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"Acting on human intelligence and specific information received, a gang has been apprehended; four individuals have been arrested so far," he said.

According to the police, a large cache of digital financial data was recovered during the investigation, revealing the scale of the alleged fraud network.

"Information regarding approximately 105 'mule accounts' was recovered from them, revealing transactions totalling around Rs 44 crore across various accounts," Bagmar stated.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that the accused were using mule accounts to route proceeds of cyber frauds committed across multiple states. Authorities have also flagged possible international links.

"Preliminary findings indicate that victims from various states across the country were defrauded, and the network also operated internationally, with some activities traced to Sri Lanka," he added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. While four accused have been arrested, four others remain absconding.

"The Cyber Crime Branch is currently investigating the registered case, and further action will be taken based on facts that emerge during the probe," Bagmar said.

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused and map the wider financial network involved in the cyber fraud operation. (ANI)

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