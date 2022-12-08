Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 8 (ANI): Initial trends in the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls that began on Thursday showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 42 seats while Congress opened its account with a lead on six seats.

After an hour of counting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was found leading on four seats.

Official data shared by the Election Commission till 9.15 am showed trends of 52 Assembly seats out of the total of 182 seats.

BJP's sitting chief minister Bhupendra Patel was leading in Ghatlodiya assembly seat with 7869 votes. Patel contested against Amee Yajnik of Congress, who had 1166 seats and Vijay Patel of the AAP, who showed 488, according to EC

BJP's Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar was leading from Anklav with a margin of 1,738 votes as Congress' Amit Chavda is trailing on the seat.

BJP's Ishvarbhai alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar was leading from Bardoli, while Congress' Pannaben Patel is trailing by 2,418 votes.

BJP's Hardik Patel who is contesting from the Viramgam seat against AAP's Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor, was trailing by 169 votes till the said time.

Prior to the beginning of counting, Patel, who joined the BJP from Congress, predicted the BJP to win between 135 to 145 seats in the state.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the counting, Patel said, "The party which hurt the religious beliefs of Gujarat cannot become successful here. We will get 135 to 145 seats. we are definitely going to form the government. Do you have any doubts?"

Patel said that the people believe in the BJP as the party has provided safety and security to the people during its rule, adding that it has also met the expectations of the people.

"The government is being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in the past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance&strengthened this trust," he said.

The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began today at 8 am at 37 centres in 33 districts.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process. There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls.

Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour. (ANI)

