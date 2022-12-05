Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): With political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to exercise their franchise on Monday in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, the women's battalion of the CRPF team has been deployed in Ahmedabad, a BJP stronghold, to maintain the law and order situation.

"Women battalion of CRPF have been deployed in various parts of Ahmedabad to maintain law and order situation. A total of 18 sections have been made with commanders. Personnel deployed at every booth to maintain peace and discipline," a CRPF personnel Vidhya M said while talking to ANI.

The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long time and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term.

PM Modi, who is on a visit to his native state, will exercise his franchise at Nishan School, Ranip in Ahmedabad on Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on Sunday. In a picture, PM Modi was seen touching the feet of mother Heeraben. PM also had his evening tea sitting beside his mother.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote at Municipal Sub Zonal Office, near Kameshvar Temple, Ankur in Ahmedabad's Naranpura. Shah is likely to arrive at the polling station at around 10:30 am on Monday.

The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.

According to Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi, of the total 26,409 polling stations, 93 are model polling booths, 93 are eco-friendly booths, another 93 are managed by Divyang and 14 are managed by youth. Webcasting will be done in 13,319 polling booths in the second phase.

"Total of 2,51,58,730 voters will vote, of which, 1,29,26,501 are men, 1,22,31,335 are women and 894 are from the third gender," Bharathi said.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on December 8. (ANI)

