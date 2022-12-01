Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): As the first phase of polling of the Gujarat Assembly elections in the 89 seats gets underway, women voters gather at a polling booth in Surat to cast their votes.

A total number of 1,1,5,42,811 females are going to cast their vote in the first phase of the election.

The people of Gujarat are all set to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections after intense campaigning by all the political parties.

There has been a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, 5,74,560 voters are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

"In the first phase, a district-level monitoring room will also be made operational in all the districts where voting is to be held. Live webcasting of the polling stations of that district will be monitored in this district-level monitoring room," the EC said.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

Former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an Independent from Vaghodia.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

