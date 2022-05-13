Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will address a gathering of the Koli community in Surat in Gujarat through video conference on Saturday on the occasion of the golden jubilee of 'Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj'.

Also Read | @isro Watch: @isro Successfully Completes the Static Test of a Human-rated Solid Rocket … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Earlier, President Kovind, who belongs to the Koli community, was supposed to come personally to grace the occasion as he had served as the president of this outfit in the past, the ABKS' national president Ajit Patel said on Friday.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Class 9 Boy Slits 14-Year-Old Girl's Throat After She Refuses Friendship Offer.

"The event to mark 50 years of Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj, a registered entity of our community, will be held on May 14 in the campus of Dada Bhagwan temple in Kamrej in Surat. Due to his foreign tour, President Kovind could not come personally and has agreed to address the gathering through video conference at around 6:00 pm," said Patel.

Nearly 7,000 prominent persons from the Koli community, including MPs and MLAs from across the country, are expected to attend the celebratory event, added Patel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)