Narmada (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Jungle Safari Park at Ekta Nagar of Narmada district on Thursday. Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma also accompanied the President during the visit.

The President witnessed the grandeur of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, an engineering marvel set against the scenic Vindhyachal and Satpura ranges, as per a statement from Gujarat CMO.

She learned about the challenges faced during its construction, the significance of its vast water storage, and the extensive canal network that maximises its benefits.

The President was briefed about the eventful journey behind the dam's construction, the vast water storage, the canal network, and the benefits derived from the stored water.

Mukesh Puri, Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, detailed President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Acharya Devvrat on the benefits the dam has brought to Gujarat and surrounding states, as well as the positive impact it has had on the citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu viewed various animals, such as the jaguar, Asiatic lion, Bengal tiger, and leopard, as well as birds of different species from around the world in the birdhouse at the Jungle Safari Park.

The Park's Education Officer, Shashikant Sharma, provided insights about the park. Present during the visit were SOU CEO Agneeshwar Vyas, Jungle Safari Director Bipul Chakraborty, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

