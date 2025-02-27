Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu visited the 182-meter Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, located in Ekta Nagar of Narmada district, said a press statement from Gujarat CMO on Thursday.

During her visit, she paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and performed 'Pooja' (An offering at the statue's base).

Accompanying the President, Governor Acharya Devvrat, State Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, and other dignitaries admired the magnificence of the world's tallest statue. The visit offered a profound experience of Sardar Patel's legacy of unity, integrity, and unwavering determination.

The tribal people of Sagbara and Tilakvada extended a warm welcome to the President at the Wall of Unity by showcasing traditional tribal dances such as Mevasi and Holi Nritya. She visited the exhibition gallery within the Statue of Unity complex, gaining profound insights into India's transition from colonial rule to independence and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal role in unifying the nation.

The President, along with other dignitaries, visited the Statue of Unity viewing gallery, where they admired the stunning natural beauty of Sardar Sarovar, the Narmada Dam, and the Vindhyachal-Satpura mountain ranges.

During the visit, a guide from the Statue of Unity (SOU) provided insights into the monument's construction and its significance, the unique features of the project, and the various tourism facilities available within the complex.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Narmada on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. Following a night's stay, she visited the Statue of Unity the next day. (ANI)

