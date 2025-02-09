Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Gujarat recorded a substantial rise in the export of pulses, guar gum, and dairy products from April of last year to January, according to a release.

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) report, pulse exports surged to an impressive 2,47,789 tonnes during this period, doubling last year's figures. Exporters have also benefitted from the favourable dollar value, contributing to the rise in exports, the release stated.

World Pulses Day observed on February 10, promotes pulse cultivation and productivity. As the world's largest producer and consumer of pulses, India has prioritized self-sufficiency in key varieties like tur, urad, and lentils.

This commitment was reaffirmed in the ongoing budget session, where the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized strengthening pulse production. Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has emerged as a key contributor, playing a crucial role in enhancing the nation's self-reliance in this essential sector, the release stated.

Gujarat leads the nation in the productivity of tur and gram, with impressive yields of 1,163 kilograms per hectare and 1,699 kilograms per hectare. The state also ranks fifth in the country for moong and urad productivity, yielding 810 kilograms per hectare and 721 kilograms per hectare, respectively. Gujarat cultivates a diverse range of pulses, including gram (chana), moong, urad, moth, tur, chola, butter beans, and peas, the release added.

Driven by the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, Gujarat has witnessed a remarkable surge in pulse cultivation over the past five years. The total area under pulses has expanded from 6.62 lakh hectares in 2018-19 to 13.10 lakh hectares in 2022-23. Similarly, production has nearly tripled, rising from 6.79 lakh metric tons in 2018-19 to 18.11 lakh metric tons in 2022-23, with significant growth in gram, moong, moth, and urad. The cultivation of gram alone has seen extraordinary growth, with acreage increasing from 1.73 lakh hectares in 2018-19 to 7.64 lakh hectares in 2022-23, while production surged from 2.35 lakh metric tons to 12.98 lakh metric tons during the same period.

The steady increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for key pulse crops since 2020-21--tur (26%), moong (21%), urad (23%), gram (11%), and lentils (31%)--has significantly boosted farmers' earnings. Additionally, the nitrogen-fixing properties of pulse crops have improved soil fertility, reducing dependence on nitrogen fertilizers and lowering input costs. This surge in pulse production has not only increased farmers' income but also elevated their living standards. Encouraged by these benefits, more farmers are adopting modern agricultural practices, the release stated.

The National Food Security Mission (NFSM) provides essential support for pulse crops such as gram, moong, tur, and urad. Through this initiative, farmers gain access to certified seeds, subsidized demonstrations, and specialized training, all designed to enhance crop productivity. To further boost yields, the State Government has implemented the Seed Replacement Rate (SRR) scheme, ensuring farmers have access to high-quality certified seeds, contributing to improved crop performance and better returns. In cases where market prices fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Central Government's designated nodal agency intervenes through the Price Support Scheme (PSS). This ensures that pulses are procured directly from farmers at MSP, safeguarding their income and providing financial stability amidst market fluctuations.

Gujarat's irrigation initiatives have played a key role in driving the growth of pulse production. From 2005-06 to 2024-25, 24,13,945 hectares have been brought under irrigation using advanced micro-irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems. This expansion of irrigation infrastructure has not only increased the area devoted to pulse cultivation but also resulted in marked improvements in production, ensuring higher yields and enhanced sustainability for farmers, the release added.

Farmers are increasingly adopting modern agricultural practices to enhance productivity. Mechanization, improved hybrid varieties, certified seeds, and advanced seed treatment techniques are playing a crucial role in boosting yields. Efficient irrigation methods such as drip and sprinkler systems, along with the use of organic fertilizers, mixed cropping, intercropping, and crop rotation, further enhance efficiency and resource management. The integration of mechanized equipment, including threshers, combine harvesters, tractors, and graders, has streamlined farming operations, reducing labour efforts and increasing efficiency. Additionally, innovative approaches like integrated farming, natural farming, and organic farming have significantly contributed to higher pulse production.

Pulses, rich in protein and amino acids, are a staple for both humans and animals. Their unique ability to fix nitrogen through rhizobium bacteria enhances soil fertility, making them essential for sustainable agriculture. Beyond nutrition, pulses improve soil health by enriching nitrogen, increasing organic matter, enhancing porosity, replenishing nutrients, improving structure, and reducing acidity, the release added. (ANI)

