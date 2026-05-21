India News | Gujarat Pushes INSTC Cooperation, Shipbuilding Ties with Russia's Astrakhan Region

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a virtual meeting from Gandhinagar with the Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, to discuss strengthening the partnership between the two regions.

During the meeting on May 20, both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and shipbuilding.

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The Chief Minister also expressed Gujarat's readiness to cooperate in transport and logistics as part of the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). He further highlighted the opportunities available in the state's shipbuilding sector, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The protocol cooperation agreement signed between Gujarat and Astrakhan in 2001 remains in effect until November 6, 2026.

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As the then Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2003, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had signed memorandums of understanding for cooperation in sectors including oil and gas, shipbuilding, food industries, fisheries, medicines, and pharmaceuticals.

Agreements were also signed for cooperation in human resource development, education, and cultural exchange. These agreements were also discussed during the virtual meeting, as per the CMO.

It is noteworthy that during a virtual meeting held last February with the External Affairs Minister of the Astrakhan region, discussions were held regarding investments in Astrakhan's Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and signing MoUs between Astrakhan universities and Gujarat's agricultural, energy, and medical universities.

In addition, both sides had expressed commitment to exchange maritime transport-related courses with maritime universities.

The meeting also included discussions on cultural exchange between the two regions, and invitations were extended for mutual exchange of delegations.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Dr. Vikrant Pandey, along with other senior state officials, were also present. (ANI)

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