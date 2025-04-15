Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit where he will launch the party's pilot project to strengthen district units in the State and address party workers.

Gandhi will launch the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in the Modasa area of Gujarat's Aravalli district in an effort to revamp the party, strengthen its organisation by empowering District Congress Committees, and "introduce a new system of accountability."

Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting at the party office after arriving in Ahmedabad.

This is in line with party president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for 2025 to be the "year of organisational reforms". This commitment was also reiterated during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Ahmedabad a week ago.

The Gujarat Congress, out of power for more than three decades, has suffered several electoral blows in the past. To unite the party and empower leaders at the district level.

Congress's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, while talking about Gandhi's visit, wrote on X, "Today and tomorrow, Shri Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat to kickstart this process. He will be launching the INC's Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan in Modasa, Aravalli district. The first objective is to strengthen the party organisation by empowering District Congress Committees and their Presidents and by introducing a new system of accountability."

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has previously told the Congress workers in Gujarat that there is a need to purge certain people from the party who are "hand in glove" with the BJP.

"If we want to build a relationship (with people), then we have to do two things: The first task is to separate these two groups (loyalists and BJP supporters); strict action has to be taken. Even if we have to remove ten, fifteen, or even twenty or thirty people, then we should remove them," Gandhi said while addressing party workers on March 9. (ANI)

