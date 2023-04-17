Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday emphasized the need for "cultural security" in India at the inaugural event of the two-week, 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam' or 'ST Sangamam' event at Somanth in Gir Somnath district.

Speaking at the most anticipated event which aims to highlight and rejuvenate the ties between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and a step to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" vision; the Minister said, "Besides the security of borders, there is need for the cultural security."

"You are aware of economic security, social security, food security, energy security, environment security and cyber security. Besides these, there is a dimension that also needs security. I will call this dimension cultural security," said Rajnath Singh.

The minister further said, "This confluence of Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu is not just a meeting of the people of the two states, but it is a holy festival of cultural prosperity of India."

Mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", Rajnath Singh said the people of Saurashtra who had once established a beautiful state are coming to meet it again to make the PM's mantra meaningful.

"In the last few years, many works have been done by Prime Minister Modi dedicated to our civilization, culture and religion. Seeing all these works, it can be said that the era of cultural renaissance has come in this country," Singh said.

Noting that the country is witnessing a big change, the senior BJP leader said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event was organised in the recent past and the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event is being organised today.

"In the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Ram temple is being built on the land of Ayodhya," he added.

At the event, the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam booklet was also released by Rajnath Singh.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the people of Tamil Nadu at the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event and said, "PM has said from Red Fort that we will have to make India a prosperous country. To achieve the goal and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision of PM Modi, all people across the country will have to show brotherhood and unity."

"This event has been organised to showcase oneness and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Unity in diversity is the beauty of the country. This is the Sangam of two cultures." Mandaviya added.

Gujarat CM called the event a cultural confluence that fulfils Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

The grand inauguration ceremony of Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam witnessed the esteemed presence of other dignitaries including Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will showcase the centuries-old cultural linkages between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Various events will also be held under this initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also praised the flagging off of the special train from Madurai carrying the first batch of the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam.

Calling it "one of the most anticipated events," the PM had said, "On the special occasion of Puthandu, a special journey commenced from Madurai to Veraval. The #STSangamam is one of the most anticipated events and has created a very positive atmosphere."

The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam event is special in too many ways. On the day when the event was being celebrated, the Saurashtra community who had to leave their homeland because of an attack by an invader, their descendants return to visit Somnath on Monday.

The first batch of delegates from Tamil Nadu was given a traditional warm welcome on reaching Somnath. (ANI)

