Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Gujarat saw 1,120 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours that took its tally of infections to 8,14,390 on Friday, an official from the health department.

The death toll reached 9,906 after 16 patients succumbed to the infection, including four in Ahmedabad and three in Surat district, he said.

At least 3,398 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 7,82,374, the official said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 96.07 per cent.

With 176 infections, Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of new cases, followed by Vadodara city with 134, Vadodara district with 93 and Surat city with 85, he said.

Gujarat is now left with 22,110 active cases, of which 412 patients are on ventilators, he said.

A total of 1,79,14,812 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, with 2.75 lakh beneficiaries getting the jab on Friday, it was stated.

Meanwhile, 28 new cases were reported in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 10,369 cases reported in the Union Territory so far, four patients have died, 10,135 have recovered and 230 are undergoing treatment, the official data revealed.

