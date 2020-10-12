Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) As many as 1,169 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat during the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,52,765 on Monday, the state Health Department said.

Eight more COVID-19 patients died across the state, taking the toll to 3,577, said a release by the Health Department.

Also, 1,442 persons recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 1,33,752, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,52,765, new cases 1,169, deaths 3,577, discharged 1,33,752, active cases 15,436, people tested so far 50,63,684.

