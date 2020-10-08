Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (PTI) With 1,278 new coronavirus cases emerging in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's tally went past 1.47 lakh on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

A release by the Health Department said Gujarat's tally of positive cases went up to 1,47,951 with the addition of the new infections.

Ten infected patients died across the state during this period, taking the toll to 3,541, said the release.

Also, 1,266 persons recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 1,27,923, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,47,951 new cases 1,278, deaths 3,541, discharged 1,27,923, active cases 16,487, people tested so far 48,58,505.

