Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Gujarats COVID-19 tally rose to 1,26,169 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,402 new cases, while fatalities grew to 3,355 with 16 more deaths, the state health department said.

At the same time 1,321 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 1,06,412, a department release said.

There are 16,402 active cases in the state, of which 16,310 patients are stable while 92 are critical and on ventilator support, it said.

The state conducted 62,097 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39,24,463, it said.

