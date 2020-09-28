Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (PTI) As many as 1,404 fresh cases of coronavirus emerged in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 1,34,623 on Monday, said the state Health Department.

A release by the Health Department said 12 persons with the COVID-19 infection also died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 3,431.

It said 1,336 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,14,476.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,34,623, new cases 1,404, deaths 3,431, discharged 1,14,476, active cases 16,716, people tested so far 42,93,724.

